> Pullman High graduate ANGEL NKWONTA, a senior at the University of Maryland, won the weight throw at the Nittany Lion Opener on Saturday at Penn State with a toss of 67 feet, 8 inches, shattering the school record by more than 6 feet. She also won the shot put at 54-11½, the second-best indoor mark in school history.
> University of Idaho graduate TANNER MONTGOMERY has been selected manager of tournament operations for the Pacific Northwest chapter of the Professional Golfers Association, the organization announced Monday. Montgomery joined the group in 2019 as administrator for the Inland Empire League tournament.