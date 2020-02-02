> JOEL DAHMEN struggled to a 2-over-par 73 on Saturday and stands third-to-last among the golfers who had made the cut of the Phoenix Open, a PGA tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Dahmen heads into the final round today with a 214 total.
> Pullman High graduate MAYYI MAHAMA won the women’s weight throw at the Villanova Invitational on Saturday at Staten Island, N.Y., with a personal-best throw of 65 feet, 11 inches.
> Another ex-Greyhound thrower, ANGEL NKWONTA, a junior at the University of Washington, broke her school record in the weight throw with a toss of 68-3 at the Husky Invitational in Seattle on Friday.