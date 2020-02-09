> For the second consecutive week, JOEL DAHMEN staged an unlikely rally to make the cut at a PGA Tour event. The Clarkston High School graduate carded Saturday’s best score at Spyglass Hill Golf Course, a 5-under-par 67, to finish two strokes above the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am with a 211 through three rounds. During one 10-hole stretch midway through the round, he racked up seven birdies. In the first two rounds, he had shot 71 and 73 at the tournament’s two other courses. In the Phoenix Open the previous week, he eagled and birdied the final two holes of the second round to make the cut by a stroke, before withdrawing before the final round because of illness.
> Pullman High graduate MAYYI MAHAMA, now competing for the University of Pennsylvania, placed second in the weight throw at the Skyes and Saybock Challenge indoor track and field meet at Penn State on Saturday. Her throw of 66 feet, 5¾ inches, was a personal record. She also placed 10th in the shot put.