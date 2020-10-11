> Former standout Washington State point guard CHANELLE MOLINA loaded the stat sheet in her second game for the Norrkoping Dolphins of Sweden on Saturday, compiling 28 points and 13 rebounds in a 90-72 win against Lulea.
“I shot pretty good this game, but props to my teammates for knowing I had the hot hand, to just keep looking for me on the 3-point line,” Molina told reporters afterward.
> Former Washington State All-American striker MORGAN WEAVER, a rookie with Portland Thorns FC of the National Women’s Soccer League, entered as a substitute in the 75th minute, and had two shots (one on goal) in the Thorns’ 2-1 win against OL Reign.
Portland (3-0-1) claimed the crown of the Verizon Community Shield, an in-season NWSL competition.