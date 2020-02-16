> JOEL DAHMEN fired a 5-under par 66 on Saturday and is within two strokes of the leaders heading into the final round today of the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. The Clarkston High graduate reeled off five birdies in the third round, including four on the back nine — holes 10, 11, 16 and 17 — and stands 8 under at 205. Tied for the lead at 203 are Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar and Rory McIlroy. Dahmen’s best finish on the PGA Tour is a second place last May at the Wells Fargo Championship.
