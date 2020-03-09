> JOEL DAHMEN carded a 1-under-par 71 on Sunday and tied for fifth in the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla. Dahmen earned $330,731 and finished with a 288, four strokes behind the winner.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region