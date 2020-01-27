> JOEL DAHMEN slipped further on the Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard with a final-round 75 on Sunday on the South Course of Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. Despite opening with a 67 that had placed him among the leaders, he finished 14 strokes behind the winner with a 72-hole score of 287. He earned $17,025.
> The two tiers of Inland Empire League will merge next school year in several nonfootball sports, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported Sunday. For several years, the league has consisted of 5A and 4A divisions, and interdivisional games didn’t count in the standings. The new arrangement will affect volleyball, baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ basketball and boys’ and girls’ soccer, the newspaper reported.