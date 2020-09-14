> JOEL DAHMEN carded a 2-under-par 70 on Sunday in the final round of the Safeway Open in Napa Calif., and finished in a tie for 52nd with a four-round total of 280. The former Clarkston resident birdied holes No. 8, 14 and 16 and bogeyed No. 12. He earned $15,807 in the PGA tournament and wound up 13 strokes behind winner Stewart Cink.
