How players with area ties fared Sunday in the NFL:
> Benson Mayowa (Seahawks, ex-UI) — Had his best game of the year, sacking C.J. Beathard twice and forcing a fumble with about two minutes left that was recovered by Seattle.
> Frankie Luvu (Jets, ex-WSU) — Made tackles and a sack in a loss to the Patriots.
> River Cracraft (49ers, ex-WSU) — Caught two passes for 17 yards in loss to Seahawks.
> Hercules Mata’afa (Vikings, ex-WSU) — His only tackle was a sack in a win against the Lions.
> Daniel Ekuale (Jaguars, ex-WSU) — Tallied two tackles in a loss to the Colts. (Former Cougar quarterback Gardner Minshew didn’t see action for the Jags.)