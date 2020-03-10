> JOEL DAHMEN is headed back to the British Open. The former Clarkston resident was one of three golfers to earn a spot in the prestigious tournament Sunday through The Open Qualifying Series, by placing in the top 10 in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Orlando, Fla. He tied for fifth place, as did the other two new qualifiers, Keith Mitchell and Danny Lee. Dahmen also earned a berth last year, though he struggled to a first-round 76 and missed the cut. This year’s British Open is scheduled for July 16-19 at Royal St. George’s Golf Course in Sandwich, England.
