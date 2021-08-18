› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen will be competing in his 27th event of the PGA Tour season, the Northern Trust, starting Thursday at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. It is the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
He will tee off at 9 a.m. Pacific on No. 1 with playing partners Adam Long and Ian Poulter.
› Seattle native Jake Lamb, who is the grandson of Clarkston’s Don and Joanne Poe, hit his sixth home run of the season for the Chicago White Sox in a 9-0 home victory against Oakland.
Lamb, who went to the University of Washington, was activated off the 10-day injured list Aug. 7 after straining his right quadriceps. He hit a first-pitch curveball off reliever Burch Smith over the Guranteed Rate Field center field wall for a three-run homer that put the White Sox up 5-0. The shot measured 415 feet. It was his 90th home run of his career and the first since an 8-2 loss June 20 at Houston.
So far this season, Lamb is hitting .219 with six home runs and 13 RBI. In 96 at-bats, he has scored 18 runs, walked 16 times and struck out 32 times. His on-base percentage is .336 and he has a .427 slugging percentage.