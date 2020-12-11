› Clarkston native Macy Fuller just missed on advancing to the final round of the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Rodeo championships Thursday in Arlington, Texas, by three-tenths of a second, ending up in sixth place in the event.
Fuller, who now resides in Wittman, Ariz., was in sixth place after 10 rounds of aggregate competition with 44.9 seconds in nine total rounds. The top eight ropers advanced to the semifinal round at Globe Life Field.
In that round, she had a run of 2.3 seconds, but Lair Dee Guy placed fourth with a 2.0-second run to place fourth and advance to the final round. Hope Thompson was fifth with a 2.2-second run.
For the event, Fuller pocketed $9,325.
› Former Lewiston Golf & Country Club head professional Joey Esh was named an Operation 36 Top 50 Golf Coach, it recently was announced.
Operation 36 named its list based on their use of formal golf matches throughout the year, application of the Operation 36 curriculum, assessing golfer’s progress throughout the season, and the use of online social tools to encourage more practice and play.
Esh currently is the head pro at the Canyon River Golf Club in Missoula, Mont.
“I believe in my role as a PGA Teaching Professional,” Esh said in a news release. “It’s our responsibility to grow the game of golf by creating quality player development programs. I’ve now started golf in school programs in three communities and believe the future of golf is with our youth.”