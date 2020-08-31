> JOEL DAHMEN rode a red-hot start to a 4-under-par 66 on Sunday and finished in a tie for 20th in the BMW Championship in Illinois, a clear triumph for the Clarkston High graduate in light of his second-round 77. He birdied five of the first eight holes on the front nine and three of the first four holes on the back. It would have been a spectacular round if not for four bogeys. He finished with a 5-over 285 and earned $106,780.

