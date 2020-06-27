> JOEL DAHMEN carded a 2-under-par 68 on Friday and made the cut by two strokes at the Travelers Championship. With a two-round score of 135, the Clarkston High graduate is eight strokes behind the leader halfway through the PGA event at Cromwell, Conn. He birdied the first and 10th holes in the second round and finished with eight straight pars.
