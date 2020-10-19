How former Washington State and Idaho players fared Sunday in the NFL:
Jesse Davis (Dolphins, ex-UI) — The Asotin product and fourth-year Dolphin had another solid outing at left tackle after starting his first three games this year on the right side. He again did not permit a sack as Miami’s line got a consistent push throughout the 24-0 win against the New York Jets.
Elijhaa Penny (Giants, ex-UI) — New York’s third-year fullback played the majority of special teams, sparingly in the backfield, and didn’t record any statistics during the Giants’ first win, a 20-19 defeat of Washington.
Gardner Minshew (Jaguars, ex-WSU) — Passed 25-for-44 for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception in an embarrassing loss to the Lions. He also flashed a good move in scoring on a short run.