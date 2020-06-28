> JOEL DAHMEN recorded his second straight 2-under-par 68 round Saturday and climbed into a tie for 35th at the Travelers Championship. Now at 203 through three rounds of the PGA tournament at Cromwell, Conn., he trails the leader by 11 shots. He tallied four birdies in the third round, including ones on Nos. 16 and 18.
