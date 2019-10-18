> JOEL DAHMEN shot a 1-under-par 71 and was tied for 54th in the second round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges today at Jeju Island, South Korea. For the tournament, Dahmen is 1 over. It’s a 78-player, no-cut PGA event.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
> JOEL DAHMEN shot a 1-under-par 71 and was tied for 54th in the second round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges today at Jeju Island, South Korea. For the tournament, Dahmen is 1 over. It’s a 78-player, no-cut PGA event.