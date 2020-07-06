> Former Idaho basketball star Trevon Allen scored a team-high 26 points in the Peoria All-Stars’ 80-65 loss to Herd That in The Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Herd That eliminated Allen’s squad from the 10-day competition, which has a winner-take-all prize of $1 million, according to its website.
The tournament is the first national basketball competition to return to play since the coronavirus shutdowns in the spring. Games are broadcast on ESPN.
Allen, who scored 21.6 points per game during his senior campaign at UI last season, shot 10-of-20 from the field (4-of-7 from 3) and tallied eight rebounds.
Also competing in the tournament are former Vandal guard Jeff Ledbetter (The Money Team) and former Washington State guard Josh Akognon (Power of the Paw).
Akognon, who transferred to Cal State Fullerton in 2006, scored 14 points in a 98-91 loss to Armored Athlete on Sunday.