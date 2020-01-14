> Zachary Short and Rechelle Meade of the University of Idaho were named Big Sky Conference Field Athletes of the Week on Monday for their performances in the Vandal Open track and field meet. Short won the men’s shot put, Meade the women’s long jump.
> Cole Olsen and Emily Adams of Lewis-Clark State earned Track Athlete of the Week honors in the Frontier Conference.
Olsen qualified for NAIA indoor nationals in the men’s 3,000-meter run, and Adams was just shy of qualifying in the women’s version of the same race.