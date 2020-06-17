> Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN will compete in his 16th PGA Tour event of the season, the RBC Heritage, starting Thursday at Harbour Towns Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.
Dahmen, who is in his fourth full season on the Tour, shot a 9-under 271 in last week’s event, the Charles Schwab Challenge, to finish in a tie for 19th place.
Dahmen will tee off at 4:07 a.m. Pacific at No. 10 with Harold Varner III and Harry Higgs.
> Former University of Idaho golfer Ryan Porch (2013-17) carded a 6-under-par 64 to take first place on Monday during the Outlaw Tour’s Arrowhead Shootout one-day tournament at Arrowhead Country Club in Glendale, Ariz.
The Kalispell, Mont., product and former Big Sky runner-up posted an eagle and four birdies to top the pack of 29 players by three strokes. Porch’s 64 was his lowest round thus far on the tour.
He pocketed $850 in his first win on the Outlaw Tour — a developmental professional circuit in the Phoenix area that has remained running during the coronavirus pandemic.
Porch’s previous best finish was third at the Moon Valley Classic in March. He’s now earned $11,450 in his six months on the tour.