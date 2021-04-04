> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen finished with a 1-over-par 73 in Saturday’s third round of the Valero Texas Open and is in a tie for 67th place.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and won for the first time at last week’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, is 15 shots behind co-leaders Matt Wallace and Jordan Spieth.
Starting on No. 10, he bogeyed Nos. 12 and 13 but birdied Nos. 14, 15 and 17 to make the turn in 35. On his back nine, he had bogeys on Nos. 1, 4, 5 and 7 with birdies on Nos. 2 and 9 for his score.
He will tee off at No. 10 again at 9:40 a.m. Pacific today with playing partners Cameron Champ and Beau Hossler.
> Former WSU standout CJ Elleby had five points in almost 16 minutes of time as Portland routed Oklahoma City 133-85 at home.
Elleby was 2-for-8 from the field, including 0-of-4 from 3-point range, and was 1-for-2 at the line. He added three rebounds and two assists for the Blazers.