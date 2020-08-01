> Clarkston native Joel Dahmen had a 3-under-par 67 in Friday’s second round of the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
Dahmen, in his fourth full season on the PGA Tour, is tied for 33rd place in the no-cut event at 1-under 139 overall, 10 shots behind leader Brendan Todd.
Starting on No. 10, he birdied that hole and No. 17 but bogeyed No. 12 to make the turn in 34. On his back nine, Dahmen birdied Nos. 1, 2 and 5 with a bogey on No. 9 for his finish.
He will tee off at 8:20 a.m. Pacific today with playing partners Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer.
> Former Washington State golfer Derek Bayley scored 2 points and missed the cut by just 1 point after the second round of the Barracuda Championship at Old Greenwood Golf Course at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif.
Bayley, who competed in his first PGA Tour event, finished with 5 points in the tournament that uses the modified Stableford scoring system.
Starting on No. 1, Bayley bogeyed No. 4 but bounced back with birdies on Nos. 7 and 9 to make the turn with 3 points. On the back nine, he birdied Nos. 10 and 12, but had a bogey on Nos. 11 and 18, and a double bogey on No. 14 for his finish. He shot a 72.