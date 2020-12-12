› Former Washington State men’s basketball standout Robert Franks scored five points in his Orlando Magic preseason debut Friday, logging 7 minutes, 46 seconds in the Magic’s 116-112 victory at Atlanta.
Franks missed both of his shots from the field, 3-point attempts, and went 5-of-8 at the free-throw line.
He got into three preseason games in the 2019-20 season for the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 3.0 points in six minutes of playing time before he was waived on Jan. 20.
› Former Washington State men’s basketball standout CJ Elleby saw the first action of his career, scoring four points in 29:20 of action as Portland beat Sacramento 127-106 in preseason action.
Elleby, who was taken with the 46th overall draft pick, went 2-for-8 from the field, adding four rebounds and a blocked shot for the Trail Blazers.