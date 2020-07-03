> Washington State graduate DEREK BAYLEY dropped 13 spots, and Idaho’s RYAN PORCH fell 31 places in Thursday’s second round of the Central Valley tournament on the Dakotas Tour. Bayley, a Lakeland High (Rathdrum) grad, shot a 1-under-par 71 after carding a 4-under on Wednesday, and fell from a tie for 16th into a tie for 29th, eight strokes behind leader Eric Ansett at the Hartford, S.D., course. Porch, who hails from Kalispell, Mont., shot 1-over 73, and is now tied for 47th at 3-under overall. The final round begins today.
> Lewis-Clark State baseball infielder LUKE WHITE, a Lewiston High graduate, has been playing this summer with the Fremont Moo (Neb.) of the summer Expedition League. On Monday night, he registered his third triple in two games after only hitting one in the past three seasons with Yakima Valley Community College and LCSC. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder has hit .353 in 17 at-bats so far for the 4-0 Moo.