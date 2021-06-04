> JOEL DAHMEN squeezed in only three holes — notching two birdies and a bogey — before rain suspended play in the first round of the Memorial Tournament at Dublin, Ohio. In relation to par, the former Clarkston resident is tied for 20th place, five strokes behind leader Collin Morikawa, who finished his round at 66.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region