› Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen finished with a 1-under-par 69 in Friday’s second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on the Tour a little more than a year ago, made the cut and is tied for 33rd place at 4-under 136, 10 shots behind leader Xander Schauffele.
Starting on No. 10, he had birdies on No. 15 and 16 before a double bogey on No. 17 to make the turn in 35. On his back nine, he had birdies on Nos. 2, 7 and 8 with bogeys on Nos. 3 and 4 for his score.
Dahmen will tee off in the third round at 7:45 a.m. Pacific on No. 1 with playing partner Patton Kizzire.
> Former Lewis-Clark State standout Seth Brown went 2-for-4 with an RBI single Friday as the visiting Oakland Athletics fell 3-1 to the Kansas City Royals.
Brown, who was an All-American for the Warriors in 2015, hit a first-pitch, 87.1 mph change-up off Kansas City starter Zach Greinke to center field that scored Tony Kemp to tie the game at 1 in the fourth inning. He also doubled to lead off the ninth, but was left stranded.
Brown currently is hitting .217 on the season with nine home runs and 33 RBI. He has scored 21 runs and stole seven bases. Brown has an on-base percentage of .280 and an OPS of .700.