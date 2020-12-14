How other players with area ties fared Sunday in the NFL:
Benson Mayowa (Seahawks, ex-UI) — Made two quarterback hits in a win against the Jets.
Leighton Vander Esch (Cowboys, ex-Salmon River High — Collected seven tackles in a win against the Bengals.
Frankie Luvu (Jets, ex-WSU — Tallied three tackles, including one for loss, in a loss to Seahawks.
Elijaa Penny (Giants, ex-UI) — Credited with one tackle in loss to Arizona.
Hercules Mata’afa (Vikings, ex-WSU) — Made one tackle in a loss to the Buccaneers.