How forrmer Idaho Vandals fared Sunday in the NFL:
Benson Mayowa (Seattle) — The journeyman defensive end, a Seahawks starter, collected a ball tipped in the air off a Jarran Reed sack-fumble on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott in Cowboys territory to set up a Seattle touchdown early in the third quarter — certainly the play of the year so far for Idaho alums in the NFL. Mayowa nearly sacked Prescott on Dallas’ last play of the game, forcing an off-balance throw on the run which was picked in the end zone to cap Seattle’s 38-31 win. He added a tackle and a pass break-up.
Mike Iupati (Seattle) — Started at left guard against Dallas, returning after halftime from a second-quarter knee injury.
Elijhaa Penny (Giants) — Did not record any statistics, but appeared on a handful of backfield snaps.
Kaden Elliss (New Orleans) — Ddidn’t see the field on defense as New Orleans stuck with a nickel set for the entirety of its 37-30 loss to Green Bay.