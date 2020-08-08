> Despite a final-hole collapse, JOEL DAHMEN carded a 4-under par 68 on Friday and is tied for 15th place at the halfway point of the PGA Championship in San Francisco. The Clarkston High graduate racked up five birdies, including consecutive ones on Nos. 15 and 16, and was within two shots of the lead before suffering a triple-bogey 7 on his final hole, the 520-yard, par-4 No. 9. At 137, he’s five shots behind the leader, Li Haotong, heading into the third round at Harding Park. Dahmen tees off on No. 1 at 1 p.m. Pacific today with playing partner Brendan Steele.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
What's your favorite summer berry?
You voted: