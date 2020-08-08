> Despite a final-hole collapse, JOEL DAHMEN carded a 4-under par 68 on Friday and is tied for 15th place at the halfway point of the PGA Championship in San Francisco. The Clarkston High graduate racked up five birdies, including consecutive ones on Nos. 15 and 16, and was within two shots of the lead before suffering a triple-bogey 7 on his final hole, the 520-yard, par-4 No. 9. At 137, he’s five shots behind the leader, Li Haotong, heading into the third round at Harding Park. Dahmen tees off on No. 1 at 1 p.m. Pacific today with playing partner Brendan Steele.

