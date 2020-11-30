How players with area ties fared Sunday in the NFL:
Hercules Mata’afa (Vikings, ex-WSU): The reserve defensive end recorded one tackle on a run against Carolina.
River Cracraft (49ers, ex-WSU): Played special teams during San Francisco’s win. Did not post any statistics.
Daniel Ekuale (Jaguars, ex-WSU): Saw limited snaps on Jacksonville’s defensive line in a loss to Cleveland. Did not make any stops.
Frankie Luvu (Jets, ex-WSU): The backup linebacker played sparingly in a loss to Miami. Did not log any stats.
Jesse Davis (Dolphins, ex-UI/Asotin High): The versatile, veteran offensive lineman returned from the COVID-19 list to start at right guard. Had a heads-up play in the third quarter of Miami’s win against the Jets, recovering a Ryan Fitzpatrick fumble in the backfield.
Elijhaa Penny (Giants, ex-UI): Picked up a special-teams tackle and saw time in the backfield as New York’s fullback during a win at Cincinnati.
Kaden Elliss (Saints, ex-UI): The reserve linebacker played the majority of New Orleans special teams. Did not record any stats.
INACTIVES: WSU/Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew (thumb); WSU/Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (ankle); WSU/Colts WR Dezmon Patmon (healthy scratch).