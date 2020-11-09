How players with area ties fared Sunday in the NFL:
Jesse Davis (Dolphins, ex-UI) — Started his fourth consecutive game at left tackle after playing on the right side to open the year. The Asotin High graduate was flipped to right guard early in the game when tackle Austin Jackson returned from an injury. Davis then moved back to right tackle in the second quarter. Coming off a career game last week, Davis committed two penalties on one drive and permitted a sack, but he and the line were steady enough to help Miami to its fourth straight win, 34-31 against Arizona.
Elijhaa Penny (Giants, ex-UI) — New York’s fullback took one carry for 2 yards, tallied a special-teams tackle and was targeted once on a pass attempt during the Giants’ 23-20 defeat of Washington.
Kaden Elliss (Saints, ex-UI) — Elliss, a linebacker playing primarily on special teams, registered a solo tackle on a second-quarter kickoff in New Orleans’ 38-3 win over Tampa Bay.
NOTE — Seattle defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle) and guard Mike Iupati (back) missed their second and fourth games of the year, respectively, with injuries. Gardner Minshew (thumb) was out for Jaguars.