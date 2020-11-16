How players with area ties fared Sunday in the NFL:
Jalen Thompson (Cardinals, ex-WSU): The fast-improving second-year safety registered seven tackles, including a solid hit on Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs at the line of scrimmage to force an early punt in Arizona’s 32-30 win.
Joe Dahl (Lions, ex-WSU): Returned from a back injury, but played sparingly as a backup guard during Detroit’s 30-27 win against Washington.
Gardner Minshew (Jaguars, ex-WSU): Watched from the sideline as former two-year Idaho Vandal Jake Luton started at quarterback and passed 18-of-35 for 169 yards, one touchdown and one pick in a 24-20 loss to Green Bay.
River Cracraft (49ers, ex-WSU): The reserve wide receiver did not record any stats in San Francisco’s 27-13 loss to New Orleans.
Elijhaa Penny (Giants, ex-UI): Threw a strong lead block at the goal line in the second quarter, clearing a path for a 2-yard Wayne Gallman touchdown run. New York’s fullback added one carry for no gain in a 27-17 win against Philadelphia.
Mike Iupati (Seahawks, ex-UI): Started at left guard after missing the last four games with a back issue. Iupati exited late with an unspecified injury as Seattle’s offense struggled in a 23-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Benson Mayowa (Seahawks, ex-UI): The starting defensive end missed his third straight game with an ankle injury.
Jesse Davis (Dolphins, ex-UI): Started at right tackle, the Asotin product’s third different position played on the offensive line in the past two weeks. Davis allowed a pressure, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not sacked in Miami’s fifth straight win, 29-21 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Kaden Elliss (Saints, ex-UI): The linebacker played on special teams, but did not log any stats.