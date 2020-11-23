How players with area ties fared Sunday in the NFL:
Joe Dahl (Lions, ex-WSU): Did not play in Detroit’s 20-0 loss at Carolina.
Gardner Minshew (Jaguars, ex-WSU): Was inactive in Jacksonville’s 27-3 home loss to Pittsburgh.
Jesse Davis (Dolphins, ex-Idaho): Starting once again at right tackle, he and his linemates had a tough day in a 20-13 loss at Denver. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked six times, hit eight times and the Miami running game only went for 56 yards.
Kaden Elliss (Saints, ex-Idaho): The linebacker once again played on special teams but didn’t record any stats.