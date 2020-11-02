How players with area ties fared Sunday in the NFL:
Jesse Davis (Dolphins, ex-UI/Asotin): Made his third start at left tackle after initially lining up on the right this year, and Miami won its third straight, 28-17 against the Rams. Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked just once in his first start.
Benson Mayowa (Seahawks, ex-UI): Was inactive for Seattle’s 37-27 win against San Francisco with an injury — the journeyman defensive end’s first start missed this year.
Mike Iupati (Seahawks, ex-UI): Seattle’s starting left guard sat out a third consecutive game with a back injury.
Kaden Elliss (Saints, ex-UI): Had a tackle on a punt in the second quarter, the strongside linebacker’s third of the season. Played more than half of all special-teams reps.
Leighton Vander Esch (Cowboys, ex-BSU/Salmon River): Had a shell-shattering strip-sack on Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz in the second quarter. The standout starting middle linebacker from Riggins totaled two tackles in the Cowboys’ 23-9 loss.