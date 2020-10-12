How former Idaho and Washington State players fared Sunday in the NFL:
Jesse Davis (Miami, ex-UI) — The team captain flipped from right to left tackle because of injuries on Miami’s troubled offensive line, which played its best game of the year in a 43-17 defeat of San Francisco. The Asotin product had a bulldozing lead block on the Dolphins’ second score. For Davis’ overall performance, he earned a shoutout from NFL broadcaster Mark Schlereth, a UI alum.
Elijhaa Penny (Giants, ex-UI) — New York’s third-year fullback got his first carry of the season, a 3-yard rush during the Giants’ 37-34 loss to Dallas. He added a pair of special-teams tackles.
Benson Mayowa (Seattle, ex-UI) — The NFL vet, starting at defensive end, tallied a game-ending forced fumble, three tackles — two at the line of scrimmage — and was tagged with two offsides penalties in a 27-26 win against Minnesota.
Mike Iupati (Seattle, ex-UI) — The Seahawks’ starting left guard missed the game because of nagging knee and back injuries.
Gardner Minshew (Jacksonville, ex-WSU) — Passed 31-for-49 for 301 yards, no interceptions and two touchdowns, including one in the fourth quarter of a Jags loss.