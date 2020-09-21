A quick look at how some former Idaho and Washington State players fared Sunday in the NFL:
Benson Mayowa (Seattle, former UI) played almost every snap on defense, logged a second-quarter stop at the line of scrimmage and tripped up Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on a draw in the red zone.
Gardner Minshew (Jacksonville, former WSU) passed 30-for-45 for 339 yards, three touchdown passes (including two in the fourth quarter) and two interceptions in a loss to the Titans.
Mike Iupati (Seattle, former UI) started again at left guard for Seattle, rotating out periodically.
Elijhaa Penny (Giants, former UI) threw a strong lead block for running back Dion Lewis at the goal line, carving a lane for a 1-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter against Chicago.
Jesse Davis (Miami, former UI) had a couple of tough reps in pass protection, allowing two of Miami’s three sacks in the 31-28 loss to Buffalo.