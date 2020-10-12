> JOEL DAHMEN slipped down the leaderboard in the final round of the Shriners Hospital for Children Open on Sunday at Las Vegas, carding an even-par 72 for a total of 276 and a tie for fifth-to-last among those who’d made midway the cut Friday. He earned $15,750. The Clarkston High graduate met disaster early in the day with a triple-bogey on No. 3 and a double on the next hole. But he bounced back with birdies on Nos. 9, 13, 15 and 16.
