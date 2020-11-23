> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen had an even-par 70 and finished in a tie for 50th place at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, Ga.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, had a four-day total of 6-under 276 and finished 13 shots behind champion Robert Streb, who won on the second hole of a playoff against Kevin Kisner. Dahmen pocketed $16,401 for his finish.
Starting on No. 10 on the Seaside course, he bogeyed Nos. 10 and 15 with birdies on Nos. 11 and 16 to make the turn in 35. On his back nine, Dahmen had birdies on Nos. 4 and 6 with a double bogey on No. 7 for his finish.