> JOEL DAHMEN briefly stole the show in the tense final round of the Genesis Invitational on Sunday in Los Angeles, sinking a 39-foot putt on No. 16 for a second straight birdie to pull into a tie for second place. But the Clarkston High graduate narrowly missed a par putt on No. 18 and finished in a tie for fifth with an even-par round of 71. In a talent-laden, tightly packed field, Dahmen carded an 8-under 276, three shots behind winner Adam Scott. He earned 318,990 and will continue his hunt for his first PGA Tour win. Last May he placed second in the Wells Fargo Championship to his friend Max Homa, who was one of four golfers to share fifth with Dahmen in this tournament.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region