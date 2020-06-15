> JOEL DAHMEN birdied the first two holes Sunday and a fired a 2-under-par 68 to finish tied for 19th in the Charles Schwab Classic at Fort Worth, Texas. The Clarkston High graduate piled up six birdies for the day, though he followed three of them with bogeys on the next hole. He pocketed $95,625 in the PGA Tour’s first event since the start of the coronavirus lockdown.
