> JOEL DAHMEN quickly slipped into the shadows Sunday with a bogey on the first hole. Out of the limelight, though, the Clarkston High graduate played his best golf of the PGA Championship, tallying four birdies in the final round for a 67, a tie for 10th place and a paycheck of $252,123 in the major tournament at TPC Harding in San Francisco. Three of his birdies came on the back nine, including back-to-back ones on 11 and 12. His 272 total was five shots behind winner Collin Morikawa. Dahmen earned 77 FedEx points.
