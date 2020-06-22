> Road bumps came in bunches Sunday for JOEL DAHMEN, who slipped all the way to a tie for 48th in the final round of the RBC Heritage, the PGA Tour event at Hilton Head Island, S.C. The Clarkston High graduate bogeyed the third and fourth holes, birdied No. 6, then suffered three straight bogeys starting with No. 13 to finish with a 4-over-par 75. That gave him a 274 total and a paycheck of $18,673. He had fired a 63 on Saturday to pull within one shot of the leaders. But the field was so tightly packed, and the scores so low, that he tumbled down the leaderboard quickly with his early missteps Sunday. Dahmen is still looking for his first PGA title.
