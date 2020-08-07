> Clarkston native Joel Dahmen shot a 1-under-par 69 and sits in a tie for 33rd place after Thursday’s first round of the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.
Dahmen is four shots behind the leaders. He had six birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.
Starting on No. 1, he had birdies on Nos. 3, 5 and 7 with a double bogey on No. 6 and bogeys on Nos. 8 and 9 to make the turn in 36. On his back nine, Dahmen had birdies on Nos. 10, 17 and 18 with a bogey on No. 12.
He will tee off in the second round at 2:15 p.m. Pacific today on No. 10 with playing partners Luke List and Victory Perez.