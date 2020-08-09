> JOEL DAHMEN flew to the top of the leaderboard with an eagle on No. 10 on Saturday but slid into a tie for 13th by the time the third round finished in the PGA Championship in San Francisco. The former Clarkston resident fired a 4-under-par 68 for a total of 205, four shots behind leader Dustin Johnson. Dahmen birdied the first and seventh holes, then made a splash with an eagle 3 to start the back nine. But he bogeyed 13 and 14 as Johnson and others surged within a tightly packed field. Dahmen and Si Woo Kim tee off at 12:50 p.m. today.

