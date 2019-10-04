Clarkston native JOEL DAHMEN shot a 1-under-par 71 and is tied for 85th place after Thursday’s first round of the Shriners for Children’s Hospital Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. Dahmen is seven shots behind the leader, Nick Taylor. Dahmen had a yo-yo type round. On the front, he had birdies on Nos. 3 and 7, a bogey on No. 4 and a double-bogey on No. 8 to make the turn at 1 over. He played better on the back side, carding birdies on Nos. 13, 15 and 18 with a lone bogey on No. 14. Dahmen will tee off in the second round at 12:50 p.m. today on No. 10.