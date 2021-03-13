Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 2-over-par 74 in the second round of The Players Championship on Friday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full year on the PGA Tour, currently sits in a tie for 82nd place at 2-over 146, 11 shots behind leader Lee Westwood. The second round was suspended because of darkness, and eight players did not finish their round. The cut line is at even-par 144.
Starting on No. 10, Dahmen double-bogey the opening hole, bogeyed No. 12 and birdied No. 16 to make the turn in 38. On his back nine, he had birdies on No. 3 and 5 with bogeys on Nos. 6 and 8 for his finish.
Dahmen is not scheduled to play in next week’s Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.