Seth Brown hit his sixth home run of the season Thursday.

 Darron Cummings

> Former Lewis-Clark State star SETH BROWN, playing right field for the Oakland A’s, belted a 408-foot home run off Houston’s Andre Scrubb on a full count in the ninth inning of the A’s 8-4 loss to the Astros on Thursday. Brown went 1-for-5. On the season, he’s hitting .209 with six homers and 14 RBI.

