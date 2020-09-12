> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 4-under-par 68 in Friday’s second round of the Safeway Open at the Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course in Napa, Calif., making the cut by just one shot.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour, is 10 shots behind leader Sam Burns.
Starting on No. 1, he bogeyed No. 2 but bounced back with birdies on Nos. 6 and 8 to make the turn in 35. On the back nine, he carded birdies on Nos. 10-12 before parring in for his score.
Dahmen will tee off at 9:25 a.m. today for the third round with playing partner Joohyung Kim.