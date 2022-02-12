> Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen shot a 2-under-par 69 in Friday’s second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Dahmen, who is in his sixth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, is 10 shots behind leader Sahith Theegala, tied for 55th place after just making the cut on the number.
Starting on No. 1, he had birdies on Nos. 5 and 9 to make the turn in 33. On the back nine, he had a birdie on No. 15 and a bogey on No. 17 for his finish.
Dahmen will tee off in the third round at 9:50 a.m. Pacific today on No. 10 with playing partners Sepp Straka and Doug Ghim.