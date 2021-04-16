> Former star Washington State striker MORGAN WEAVER scored her first goal of the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup — and second of her pro career — for the Portland Thorns on Thursday in a 1-0 win against the Chicago Red Stars. Weaver took a crossfield touch pass from Celeste Boureille in the 66th minute, fought off a trailing defender, and squeezed in the score with her left.

